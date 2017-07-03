Kate surprises with new short hairdo at Wimbledon

The Duchess of Cambridge surprised fans by showing off a new shorter hairstyle as she arrived at Wimbledon on Monday. Kate was attending the first day of the tournament in her capacity as the new patron of All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, and cut a glamorous appearance in a monochrome polka dot dress from one of her favourite fashion designers, Dolce & Gabbana, trading her signature clutch for a Victoria Beckham handbag.

But it was her bouncy, shorter curls that got people talking, with her hair cut a few inches shorter than her last official engagement at the V&A Museum in London on Thursday. The Duchess also appeared to have dyed her hair into a rich chestnut brown hue, with her gorgeous new do styled into her signature glossy waves.

Kate showed off a shorter hairstyle at Wimbledon on Monday

For a long time Kate has relied on stylist Richard Ward to cut and style her hair, and the celebrity hairdresser previously told HELLO! that her "polished glossy look" is a timeless style that anyone can pull off. "This kind of polished, glossy look – whether on short, medium or long hair - will always be on trend, as many women love that very groomed, healthy look; it's the perfect style for events and awards season," Richard said.

Kate is attending the first day of the Wimbledon championships and will meet some of Wimbledon's ball boys and ball girls, and hear more about their experiences of the tournament. The Duchess will then meet a number of staff who play a pivotal role each year in the delivery of the championships, including the tournament's stewards and its medical and safety teams.

The Duchess appeared to have also dyed her hair

As an avid tennis fan and keen player herself, Kate is a regular fixture in the royal box throughout Wimbledon. The Duchess, 36, usually attends at least one day of the summer tournament, and she and Prince William are often guests of honour at the men's singles final match. Last year they watched Andy Murray secure his second Wimbledon championship title.