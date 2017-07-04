Holly Willoughby shows off her messy, bed head hair on Instagram The This Morning presenter's hair looked very different indeed

Holly Willoughby proved she is just like the rest of us on Tuesday after taking to social media to post a photo of her "bad hair day." The 36-year-old is known for her immaculately kept long blonde hair, but prior to having it styled before her presenting duties on This Morning, she showcased the ultimate bed head look. The unusually messy hairstyle resulted in Holly’s make-up artist Patsy O’Neil capturing it on camera. Writing besides the image on Instagram, the mother-of-three wrote: "You know you’re having a bad hair day when you sit in the makeup chair and @patsyoneilmakeup asks to take a picture of the back of your head!!!!"

Holly's hair prior to it being styled by the This Morning team

Of course, Holly’s hair didn’t stay looking that way for long. Two hours later, she posted another photo of her fabulous fashion and beauty look prior to going on air. The presenter’s hair had been groomed to perfection and styled in her trademark loose curls with a centre-parting, which complemented her summer-ready white long-sleeved shirtdress from Samantha Cameron’s fashion label Cefinn.

And just before I left home the sun came out... #glamourawards ☀️ #HWStyle💁✨ A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Jun 6, 2017 at 10:35am PDT

Holly showcased her platinum blonde hair on Instagram last month

Last month, Holly experimented with her hair colour when she graced the red carpet at the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards, when she showed off a striking new platinum blonde shade – a change from her usual warm-toned blonde hue. Her new lighter-coloured hair was styled in pretty boho-inspired braids, with loose tendrils falling freely onto her face, framing her features beautifully.

Of late, Holly has proved her strong influence with her fashion and beauty looks with fans across the country – with many of her outfits selling out hours after she is seen wearing them. Most recently, the TV star proved her "effect" after dazzling viewers with her pretty floral dress from British high street label Oasis, worth £60. Soon after, the clothing brand revealed that the desired outfit has sold out in "record time" after they were inundated with messages asking how they could purchase one.

