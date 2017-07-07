Chrissy Teigen dyes her hair peachy blonde – see the snap! The mum-of-one opted for a lighter shade for summer

Chrissy Teigen is never one to shy away from dramatic hair transformations, and earlier this week, the model floored fans with her incredible new look. Opting for a lighter shade for summer, Chrissy ditched her trademark caramel hue for a sun-kissed peachy blonde colour. The mum-of-one, who has a daughter Luna with her husband John Legend, took to Twitter to share a make-up free picture with her followers.

"New colour," wrote Chrissy. Her subtle transformation won the seal of approval from fans, with the selfie drawing more than 40,000 likes. Her stylist Liz Jung also shared a fun video of the makeover as it happened, showing Chrissy with foils in her hair. Liz gave a shout out to her colour expert assistant Kevin Starr and REDKEN's creative consultant, Tracey Cunningham.

Chrissy dazzles in Pamella Roland gown

Chrissy, 31, continues to wow fans with her gorgeous beauty looks on and off the red carpet. She's tried everything from a long weave to a daring bob, but admits that when she was a teenager, she suffered a serious beauty mishap. "I dyed my own hair this Chocolate Cherry colour, and I forget what brand it was, but I remember getting into so much trouble because it stained our bathtub," Chrissy told InStyle. "It was this red-black colour and it was a big mistake. I feel like my hair is still recovering from it."

While nowadays she has hair and make-up teams helping her at photoshoots to experiment with her look, Chrissy revealed that when she was younger she would sometimes resort to drastic measures for her makeovers. "My mum really let us do our own thing and play with different trends, and my sister was a little older so she had all the beauty tricks," she explained. "I would stuff things like rolled-up toilet paper into my hair to get volume, or do the reverse and I'd lie on my back and she'd use an actual iron to straighten it."