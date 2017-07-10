Sofia Vergara looks unrecognisable with new hairstyle – take a look The Modern Family actress showcased her new look on social media

Sofia Vergara took to Instagram on Sunday to unveil a brand new haircut – and she looks fabulous. The 45-year-old actress, who celebrated her 10 July, looked ultra-cool with a choppy fringe after taking a trip to the salon. The star’s fringe draws attention to her large brown eyes and skims just below her eyebrows. In the photograph, which was simply captioned: "New haircut," her long, glossy caramel and honey hued hair was styled in loose curls and the genetically blessed actress looked youthful beyond her years.

New haircut 😁gracias !!#kellyklain💇🏽 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jul 8, 2017 at 8:56pm PDT

Sofia's stunning new look

Beauty-wise, Sofia worked the perfect cat eye and enhanced the top edges of her eyelids with a flick of black liquid eyeliner. Her lashes were lengthened with layers of mascara and her bottom lids were outlined with liner pencil. A sweep of rose-hued blush drew attention to the apples of her cheeks and her look was completed with a pink matte lipstick and a perfectly groomed brow.

I stole her look😂#lachilindrina😍 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jul 9, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT

The hilarious actress showed off her sense of humour on social media

In a second photograph taken to mark her birthday, Sofia showed off her sense of humour as she showed off her new hair – this time comparing herself to La Chilindrina from the Mexican comedy show El Chavo del Ocho. In the picture, the Modern Family actress styled her hair in high bunches, captioning the shot: "I stole her look."

Sofia, a natural blonde, dyed her hair darker when she started out in the industry. In an interview with Self magazine back in 2000, she explained: "I'm a natural blonde, but when I started acting, I would go to auditions, and they didn't know where to put me because I was voluptuous and had the accent -- but I had blonde hair. The moment I dyed my hair dark, it was, 'Oh, she's the hot Latin girl.'"