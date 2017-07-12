Sarah Jessica Parker shocks fans with new blonde hairstyle - take a look The Sex and the City star showcased her new look on Instagram

Sarah Jessica Parker has made the ultimate hair transformation this week – and she looks sensational. The Sex and the City star is renowned for her long, honeycomb curls, but in a new Instagram photo posted on Tuesday, it appears that she has gone for the chop. In the image, her newly platinum blonde hair sits just above her shoulders and is styled in loose waves. Fans of the 52-year-old were quick to react to her new look, with one writing: "Wow nice hair colour and nice haircut! Your rock it!!," while another said: |Love your haircut! Look gorgeous." A third remarked: |Looks like Carrie on 5season! Love this hair!|

Sarah Jessica Parker looked fabulous with her new hairstyle

Sarah has long been considered a style icon with fans, known to millions around the world as her alter-ego, Carrie Bradshaw on hit drama series Sex and the City, which aired from 1998 to 2004. Back in May, the talented actress took inspiration from Carrie after add a collection of glitzy SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Meteor Glitter T-Strap Flats to her eponymous fashion label. The trainer-style shoes, which retailed at £205, sold out shortly after being released.

Sarah's alter-ego Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City

After Sarah posted a video of the footwear on social media, fans frantically enquired where they could get a pair: "Looked at all sites and can’t find them?,” one wrote. Another asked: "Will this be back in stock in stores?" Sarah’s style both in real life and in Sex and the City is the envy of many.

Recently, the show’s costume designer Patricia Field revealed to former CFDA director Fern Mallis that Carrie’s iconic tutu in the opening credits was discovered in a showroom bin, costing just £4. After becoming such a covetable piece, Patricia went on to create her own version, selling on her eponymous website for around £115.