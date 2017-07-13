Penelope Cruz looks dramatically different as a blonde for Donatella Versace role – take a look The talented star looks just like the Italian fashion designer

Penelope Cruz is set to portray Donatella Versace in the upcoming The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. On Wednesday, the talented actress shared a new photo of her in character on Instagram – and she looks remarkably like the Italian fashion designer. In the image, which she simply captioned: "Versace," Penelope’s wearing a long, platinum blonde wig, and has rimmed her large brown eyes in black liner and lashings of mascara to perfect her alter-ego’s trademark smoky eye look.

The 43-year-old actress poses alongside Edgar Ramirez, who plays her brother Gianni in the much-anticipated FX crime series, which is centred around Gianni's murder back in 1997.

Penelope Cruz in character as Donatella Versace

Fans of the star were quick to remark on the similarities between Penelope and Donatella, with one saying: "The resemblance is uncanny!," while another added: "Very good." A third complimented: "The most attractive woman in the world."

Penelope shared another photo of her in role back in May

Over the years, Penelope has experimented with her hairstyle both in iconic film roles, fashion campaigns and on the red carpet at star-studded events. Earlier in the year, she shared an ultra-cute throwback photo showing her modelling her first ever cover at the age of 14. The fresh faced beauty’s hair was styled straight with caramel hue highlights and a razer sharp fringe bringing out her dark brown eyes.

Penelope as a cover girl at the age of 14

And it seems that Penelope’s talents extend far beyond acting – she also appears to be a dab hand when it comes to make-up, and once used her skills to help out her friend Salma Hayek in a fashion emergency. "I actually did Salma Hayek's hair and make-up in the dark," she told InStyle.com.

"She had a premiere one night and called me like, 'My glam squad didn't show up, and the power went out in my house. I need you.' We put candles everywhere, and I got her ready."