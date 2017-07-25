Alicia Keys unveils dramatic new hairstyle - see the transformation here The Girl on Fire singer recently ditched make-up

She's known for flaunting her natural beauty, but Alicia Keys has decided to switch things up a bit. The award-winning singer, 36, took to her Instagram page this week to show off her dramatic new hairstyle - a bold combination of neon orange, pink and yellow braiding. Fans were quick to praise the new look, with one writing: "Do it your way!!! Absolutely love it! Go Alicia Keys!!!!!" Another wrote: "Beautiful, really a natural face-beauty." A third post read: "Stunning. Alicia, you ALWAYS radiate beauty because your soul shines through first."

A post shared by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) on Jul 21, 2017 at 7:42pm PDT

Last year, Alicia announced her decision to ditch make-up. The Girl on Fire singer had previously explained her motives for going make-up free in a powerful essay she penned for Lena Dunham's Lenny Letter. She wrote: "Every time I left the house, I would be worried if I didn't put on makeup: What if someone wanted a picture?? What if they POSTED it??? These were the insecure, superficial, but honest thoughts I was thinking. And all of it, one way or another, was based too much on what other people thought of me."

Shortly after making her annoucement, the star took to Twitter to explain that she is not "anti-makeup" as she encouraged her fans to do what makes them feel the most comfortable. "Y'all, me choosing to be makeup free doesn't mean I'm anti-makeup. Do you!" she told followers. Earlier this year, Alicia opened up about her approach to her individual style. She explained: "I recognise now that how you look is your statement, because it's a claiming of yourself. You're saying, 'Look, world. This is me. Love me or hate me, I really don’t care.' I guess that is the revolution." She added: "We become clones of each other. And to break free from that and say, 'Wait, I'm deciding to be my own individual self. And it looks nothing like what anyone else is doing.' There's something so powerful about being my own gorgeous, beautiful, individual, unique self."