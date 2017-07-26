Kate Hudson is unrecognisable as she shaves off all her hair The 38-year-old actress rocked a buzz cut for her upcoming film with Sia

Kate Hudson has said goodbye to her blonde locks! The actress has shaved her hair and is now rocking a new buzz cut, a photo posted on Twitter has shown. Kate, 38, was pictured on the set of a new film she's working on with Sia. The Cheap Thrills singer shared the photo, writing: "My girl @Katehudson being a delight on set."

Goldie Hawn's daughter totally nailed her new look, and proved that even with a more masculine do, she is gorgeous as ever. Kate is known for her trademark flowing blonde beach waves, which she often wears loose over her shoulders. But the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star is also fearless when it comes to changing up her look. Last year, Kate opted for a long bob; the actress is also partial to a messy up-do or a slicked-back ponytail.

Kate Hudson has showed off her new look

It's not yet known what the Hollywood star's latest venture with Sia is, although the pair were snapped meeting up for lunch earlier this month. Kate's stepfather Kurt Russell has previously hinted that Sia is directing a new musical. Appearing on Harry Connick Jr's talk show, Kurt said: "I don't know if I'm letting the cat out of the bag, deal's not made or anything, but I think she's gonna do this musical that Sia is going to direct. That sounds fantastic so I hope that happens."

And it seems Kate's personal life is also rosy. The actress recently made her red carpet debut with her new boyfriend Danny Fujikawa in May, after a couple of months of dating. Attending the Los Angeles premiere of Snatched, Kate looked totally loved-up as she posed with her musician beau. It seems Kate has a penchant for musicians as she was previously married to The Black Crows frontman Chris Robinson from 2000 to 2007. The former couple are parents to 13-year-old son Ryder. She then dated Muse frontman Matt Bellamy for four years; they share six-year-old son Bingham.