Taylor Hill still only allows her mother to cut her hair. The Colorado-born model is one of the most sought-after names in fashion, having landed gigs for the likes of Victoria's Secret, Versace and cosmetics giant Lancome.

While Taylor has a variety of top hairstylists at her beck and call, she only trusts her mother when it comes to trimming her signature brunette locks.

"I get my hair cut by my mom," she told Elle magazine. "She's a hairdresser, so she's cut my hair my whole life and gives me a trim every four weeks or so."

The 21-year-old's line of work means her hair is constantly being styled and treated with heat, but to keep her tresses in top notch shape Taylor swears by products from the L'Oreal Professionnel Serie Expert Inforcer range.

And though the star is a natural beauty, she never steps out the door without a swipe of mascara.

"I feel more pulled together when I put on mascara. My favourite is Lancome Grandiose Mascara 01 Noir Mirifique - it has great consistency," she shared.

Taylor's stunning looks have seen her become the face of Victoria's Secret latest fragrance, Forever Sexy. However, the model admitted that she wasn't introduced to the world of scents until she entered adulthood.

"My first fragrance was Victoria's Secret Bombshell. I got it recently because I wasn't allowed to wear perfume when I was younger," she explained.