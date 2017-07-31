Shakira is unrecognisable as a redhead – see the Instagram snap! The singer, 40, was filming the music video for her new song Perro Fiel

Shakira is on fire! The Hips Don't Lie singer has swapped her trademark blonde hair for a bright bold red colour. She shared a couple of photos on Instagram, showing off her newly dyed tresses that fall to her waist. "[Kisses] from the set of #PerroFiel. Shak," she captioned one photo of herself proudly unveiling her dramatic new look. A second showed the mum-of-two hanging out with her duet partner, Nicky Jam. "Redheads have more fun. On the set of Perro Fiel with @nickyjampr," she wrote.

The Colombian star was filming the music video for her new song Perro Fiel, which is featured on her latest album, El Dorado. The album, which was released in May, also includes a sweet song, Me Enamoré, which is a tribute to Shakira and her partner Gerard Piqué's love. The music video shows the Grammy-winning singer and her footballer partner heating up the screen while on an epic adventure. From trashing hotel rooms to jumping off a plane, the pair seem to be head over heels for each other.

The video for Me Enamoré, which translates to "I fell in love", kicks off with a close-up shot of Shakira waking up in a messy hotel room. While at first it seems like the 40-year-old performer is alone, her Spanish boyfriend is soon revealed. In an innovative filmmaking choice, Gerard, who plays football for FC Barcelona and Spain's national team, was made to be the cinematographer. The whole project was filmed from the 30-year-old's point of view, as he spends a crazy day with his love.

The mum-of-two is best known for her blonde locks

Shakira and Gerard have two sons – Milan Piqué Mebarak, four, and two-year-old Sasha Piqué Mebarak. They have been together for over a decade, and Shakira has previously said she doesn't need "a piece of paper" to show her commitment. Speaking to Vanity Fair Italia, Shakira said: "Having two children together already makes me feel married, not to mention that our lives and our careers are completely devoted to each other. I don't think a piece of paper is needed to make this a marriage."