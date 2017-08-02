Sarah Hyland is now a brunette – and looks totally unrecognisable The Modern Family star also added length with sleek extensions

Sarah Hyland has gone for a new hair look – and she looks fantastic! The Modern Family star has dyed her blonde hair a rich brunette hue, and has elongated the length with extensions, which fall just past her shoulders. Her hairdresser, Nikki Lee, from Nine Zero One Salon in West Hollywood, took to Instagram to share a photo of Sarah's finished look. In the stunning image, the 26-year-old's locks were styled in loose waves and a off-centre parting.

New do for my boo @therealsarahhyland 😍 #CinnamonChocolate 🍫#NineZeroOne #901Girl 🎨&✂️by me #NikkiLee901 & tag team extensions with @riawna #MeReeCapri 👯 A post shared by Nikki Lee | Hairstylist (@nikkilee901) on Aug 1, 2017 at 8:26am PDT

Sarah Hyland looks fabulous as a brunette

Captioning the shot, Nikki wrote: "New do for my boo @therealsarahhyland #CinnamonChocolate #NineZeroOne#901Girl &by me #NikkiLee901 & tag team extensions with @riawna #MeReeCapri." Sarah's fans couldn’t believe how different the actress looked. One wrote: "This proves once again that hair makes all the difference! New colour + length and she looks like a different person!," while another added: "My favourite colour you've ever done on her." Others were inspired by the change, with one saying: "I want this!!!"

That look you get when you're leaving the bar and see a 24hr pizza joint across the street. 🍕❤️ A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on Jun 18, 2017 at 2:50pm PDT

The Modern Family star as a blonde

Prior to her trip to the salon, Sarah had a blonde, shoulder-length 'do, which was often styled in corkscrew curls. The stunning actress is no stranger to changing up her look, and has experimented with a range of hair colours in the past, including various blonde and brunette hues.

Throughout the years, Sarah has debuted many different hair looks

Last year, she surprised fans after debuting an eye-catching auburn hair colour on social media, posting a gorgeous selfie with her glossy hair worn down in a sleek blow-dry hairstyle. "Ginger Spice," she simply captioned the snap. However, this particular look was short-lived. Just a few days later, Sarah admitted that the ginger hues had been a stepping stone for her going back to blonde for her role as Haley Dunphy in the then upcoming series of Modern Family.