Drew Barrymore thinks up ingenious way of keeping daughter Olive entertained at the hairdressers The doting mum took her little girl with her to an LA salon

Drew Barrymore has been delighting fans this week as she takes the first steps in reprising her role as Shelia Hammond for season 2 of Netflix horror-comedy Santa Clarita Diet. The 42-year-old's transformation into character included a trip to the hairdressers with her oldest daughter, four-year-old Olive, who also enjoyed a spot of pampering at Meche Salon in Los Angeles. In a sweet photo posted on Drew's Instagram account, the mother-daughter duo are pictured sitting in the salon chair, both with foils in their hair. Drew then went on to explain that her hairdresser, Tracey, had put the foils in Olive's hair "for solidarity."

Drew Barrymore and daughter Olive enjoyed a trip to the hair salon

Beside the picture, Drew, who is also mum to three-year-old Frankie, wrote: "#becomingsheila ok first! Hair. With @traceycunningham1 round one #santaclaritadiet olive is hanging! And Tracy puts conditioner in foils on her for solidarity." Fellow parents were quick to praise the idea, with one writing: "Never thought of that my daughter would love that!!!," while another said: "Still have hair solidarity with my 19 year old daughter," A third added: "Genius idea! One for the mummy files."

Drew was praised by fans for her "real" Instagram selfie

Along with dying her hair, Drew has also been letting her eyebrows go untamed. Earlier in the week, the star thrilled fans by "keeping it real" on social media, after she posted a very relatable, filter-free selfie, in which she wore no make-up and sported messy bed-head hair. She captioned the shot: "OH MY GOD How did I let it get this bad. Base and brows needed. Must become her. #Santaclaritadiet here we go again. Season two."

The actress is a fan of all things beauty

Back in July, Drew, a self-confessed "beauty junkie," shared a series of daily photos captioned #beautyjunkieweek, which included pictures of her well-stocked make-up drawers and her overflowing bathroom counter.

During the week, Drew recommended a number of must-have products, which included Malibu Professional Crystal Gel – a vegan hair-repairing treatment - and Glam Glow's Supermud Clearing Mask, to "calm your irritated skin."