Britain's Got Talent star George Sampson, 24, shows off results of two hair transplants George Sampson recently revealed he suffers from alopecia

Britain's Got Talent winner George Sampson has shown off results of his hair transplant. Appearing on Wednesday's This Morning, the 24-year-old revealed footballer Wayne Rooney inspired him to undergo the £9,000 procedure after his hair started to thin from his head-spinning act. "Wayne Rooney – he was 25 [when he had the hair transplant]. He gave me a lot of confidence," he told hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes.

George, who recently admitted he suffers from alopecia and a genetic condition, claimed it wasn't all down to his dancing. "There was more to it than head spinning," he explained. "It started with genetics my dad hasn’t got the greatest hairline but then everything I do, the stress related illness, I was diagnosed with alopecia then the head spinning."

In April, George told fans he has wanted to go under the knife for a long time because of his hair loss. Posting on Twitter, the TV star wrote: "On the 26 April 2017, I will be travelling to the Juvida Clic, Skipton, to have a HAIR TRANSPLANT… This is something I've considered having done for years, I have always been convincing myself I'm not worried or it's not a big deal but really it is. I am only 23."

The BGT star has had two hair transplants

He continued to explain why he has suffered for hair loss, writing: "It's not only for my own confidence but also being in my line of work which is very image orientated and unfortunately I felt my hair (lack of) could affect my work. My hair loss comes from three things; alopecia (caused by a lot of stress and loss of a family member), genetics and head spinning, as the hair loss is not only a receding hair line but a strip down the centre of my head."

Meanwhile, George has been busy with his latest role, which sees him star in musical, Our House. Speaking on the ITV daytime show, the TV star hopes to move away from his teenage days after finding fame on Britain's Got Talent. He remarked: "I've been trying for ages to distance myself from young George!"