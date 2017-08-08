Michelle Keegan shows off very long hair in new selfie – see the snap! The Our Girl actress, 30, previously went for the chop in June

Long, short – Michelle Keegan always looks fabulous! The Our Girl actress has showed off a new look, unveiling her long, chocolate-brown hair extensions in a post on Instagram Stories. Michelle was seen posing with her hairstylist Charley McEwen as he helped her get ready for her Revlon photoshoot. "Long hair x," Michelle wrote, as she was seen playing with her hair. The change comes just a few weeks after Michelle went for the chop. In mid June, she debuted one of her shortest hairstyles to date – a sleek 'lob'. The shoulder-length do framed her pretty face perfectly as she uploaded a few posts on Instagram.

Michelle, 30, has just returned home from South Africa, where she has spent the past few months filming her army show. The TV star, who was shooting series three, plays Corporal Georgie Lane in the BBC drama. Michelle has showed no signs of slowing down since returning to the UK. She has been taking fans behind the scenes as she shoots new beauty campaigns, and has also been hitting the party scene. The actress recently celebrated her sister-in-law Natalya Wright's 17th birthday, and was also out to mark another friend's birthday.

Michelle showed off her new long hair on Instagram

She was also finally reunited with her husband Mark Wright, who said he couldn't wait to see her again. But it sounds like the couple will be apart again in the near future, as the former TOWIE star has just landed a job in the US as a TV host for Extra. Mark announced the news earlier this week, later insisting that the distance would not affect his marriage.

The actress was taking part in a photoshoot

He told Mail Online that Michelle is very proud of him, saying: "Of course she's always proud of everything I do, and I'm always proud of everything she does. She probably feels the same way I do, like 'Wow what an opportunity'. She's touched by it." Speaking about the long distance, he added: "I think any husband and wife, if one's working away then one will visit the other, that's a given."