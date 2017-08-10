Jamie Laing reveals the real reason behind his shaved head The Made in Chelsea star has revealed he shaved his hair for TV show Hunted

For the past couple of weeks Jamie Laing has looked almost unrecognisable without his trademark blonde locks, and now the Made in Chelsea star has finally revealed why he went for the chop. In an interview with Lorraine, Jamie revealed that he and his former co-star Spencer Matthews shaved their hair as they are taking part in a celebrity version of Channel 4 TV show Hunted, which is all for the charity Stand Up To Cancer. The show is a real-life thriller where ordinary people go on the run from a team of expert hunters.

The reality TV star joked about their new look: "We thought shaving our heads you know, would leave us unrecognisable, but it just shows more of our faces." Jamie has been showing off his new look on Instagram, writing in one post: "You have to shave your head at least once in your life.... Right?" Fans seemed pleasantly surprised with the drastic change, as one comment read "Way better" whilst another admitted: "I love it! Suits you."

You have to shave your head at least once in your life.... Right? A post shared by jamielaing (@jamielaing) on Jul 2, 2017 at 9:43am PDT

Jamie Laing shows shaved head in Instagram post

Jamie had revealed on Twitter that the pair were going to be appearing on the show, and urged fans not to be shy if they were spotted in public. "If you see us, come and say Hi, and tweet a pic!" he wrote. Many followers have pointed out the resemblance that his new hair cut has to that of Judge Rinder and Eminem. One fan commented "Slim Shady" on his photo, implying the uncanny similarities between the two celebrities.

Jamie Laing founded Candy Kittens, a fashionable confectionary brand, in 2015. He is also the heir to British snack food brand McVitie's.