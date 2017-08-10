Jake Quickenden shocks fans with bloodied hair transplant photo The former X Factor contestant shocked fans with the painful-looking selfie

Jake Quickenden left fans slack-jawed after he posted a photo of his new hair transplant, likening himself to Frankenstein. The former X Factor contestant uploaded the painful-looking selfie on Instagram, showing his bloodied hairline but assuring his followers that the "swelling and redness" will go down in one week. Jake wrote: "So just in case anyone sees me and thinks it's Frankenstein, I've sorted my hairline out after years of insecurities."

The 28-year-old went on to reveal his insecurities, saying: "People might say your hair was fine and didn't need it, but after years of being really worried about losing my hair, I took the dive and did something about it!" He continued: "I am delighted with how it has turned out! Swelling and redness will go down after a week and then just get on with day to day life and wait for the results!! My old man was bald and it suited him, I shaved my head and I looked like a peanut M&M, so unfortunately, I don't suit a skin head.... anyone got any questions just drop me an inbox.... I will take any stick anyone wants to give me as well, because honesty I'm buzzing and couldn't care less about negative comments!! Peace."

Jake showed off the results of his hair transplant on Instagram

While the photo may have caused initial shock, most of Jake's fans rallied around the singer and complimented him on his new look. They also praised the I'm a Celebrity favourite for boosting his self-confidence. "Jake you are SO good looking & I'd never truly noticed anything about your hair. But I think your honesty for sharing this is really refreshing so well done. I'm proud of you & I'm happy that you're feeling happy about the improved hair," wrote one fan. Another posted: "You're not harming anyone and if it makes you happy no explanation required."

Following the flurry of kind words, Jake posted another photo, telling fans: "Just would like to say thanks to everyone for positive comments... I wouldn't hide something like this, and unless you have these horrible insecurities yourself you will never understand, when you have it in your head, there is no getting rid!! I'm trying to answer all questions but there have been 1000's."