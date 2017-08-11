EastEnders fans are amused by Shirley Carter's dramatic new hair look The popular character's hair looked rather different first thing in the morning

EastEnders favourite Shirley Carter gave fans some light-hearted entertainment on Thursday night's episode. The popular character, who is renowned for her iconic blonde pixie crop, embraced her bed head hair look after a night out. While the character, portrayed by actress Linda Henry, chatted to daughter-in-law Linda Carter in the kitchen of the Queen Vic, viewers were distracted by her new 'do.

Shirley Carter's bed head hair amused EastEnders viewers

"Shirley's just made me feel so much better about how I look first thing in the morning," wrote one, remarking on the character's volume-heavy quiff. Another added: "Shirley is the best character EastEnders has and I demand the producers give her more air time." A third fan tweeted a comical meme of Mary from the hit movie, There's Something About Mary, writing: "There's something about Shirley!"

Shirley Carter is known for her iconic blonde pixie crop

It's all going on in the Carter household right now. Shirley's son Mick and his wife Linda have been keeping viewers on the edges of their seats all this week. On Monday, Linda made an explosive return to the Square following time away and has already made her presence felt. After Mick confessed to her that he was in love with Whitney Dean and that the pair had kissed, Linda had an explosive showdown with her former daughter-in-law, and kicked Mick out of their marital home. By by the end of Thursday night's episode, Linda was willing to take her husband back on the condition of never seeing Whitney again.

And while nothing ever goes smoothly for families on EastEnders, actress Kellie Bright hinted that her character would be foolish to let go of her 27-year relationship with Mick over a kiss. She told Digital Spy: "You don't just walk away from someone after 27 years over a kiss, even if there are feelings involved. Linda would be a fool to give up now and she knows it – but it's just a matter of how she gets past it."