Jennifer Aniston reveals husband Justin Theroux steals her shampoo and beauty products

Jennifer Aniston has to spend twice as much on beauty products now she's married to Justin Theroux - because he steals her shampoo and face creams. The former Friends star tells Refinery 29 she likes the fact her man takes care of himself - but he only "dabbles" with her bathroom supplies. "He steals my shampoo, my hair paste... Whatever product I put on my face, he just does the same for him,” the actress tells the outlet. "He likes to dabble," she said. "He kind of manscapes, which I actually enjoy; I enjoy a nicely manscaped partner!"

Meanwhile, Jennifer reveals she's a big fan of L'Oreal's Lash Out Mascara and Neutrogena soap, as well as multiple face masks. "There are so many wonderful ones out there,” the ageless beauty says. "Charlotte Tilbury has a great one right now."

Jennifer isn't always a fan of her husband's grooming efforts - she grew to hate the facial hair he donned for TV show The Leftovers. "She (Aniston) likes it, up to a point," Justin explained during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in April. "She'll like it for about a month and then she's like, 'OK, you have to get rid of it'. Then I'm like, 'No, I actually have to keep the beard now for the whole show'."

"The first season I had to have stubble for the entire season and that was torture for her," he added. "It's horrible. And torture for me, too. (But) now it's soft."

Jennifer and Justin celebrated their second wedding anniversary at the beginning of August. The couple's wedding in 2015 was so top secret, many of the guests, including John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, thought they were attending a party to celebrate Justin's 44th birthday.

It's not clear how the pair celebrated its wedding anniversary at the weekend, but Justin recently revealed it would be a very low-key affair. "We'll probably just do something quiet, that's what we like to do," he said.