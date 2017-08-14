Emma Willis delights fans by setting a new hair trend - see the photo here The TV presenter had fun experimenting with her hair on social media

Emma Willis has been debuting a range of different hairstyles across her social media channels of late. On Saturday, the TV presenter delighted fans with her latest hair trend, which she showcased in a photo posted on her Instagram account. In the fun picture, the 41-year-old modelled a playing card in her hair, which was set in place with a styling clip. Her brunette pixie crop was styled in a sleek, straight 'do, and was preened to perfection by her hairdresser. Emma wore minimal make-up and looked as radiant as ever while pulling a silly face to the camera.

Always setting new trends @louishair 😂 #CBB A post shared by Emma Willis (@emmawillisofficial) on Aug 11, 2017 at 9:54am PDT

Emma Willis made her fans laugh with a new "hair trend"

The image, which was taken just before Emma went on air to present Celebrity Big Brother, was captioned: "Always setting new trends." Shortly after the photo was posted online, Emma's fans voiced their amusement at the funny photo. "Haha, Queen of Hearts," one joked, while another said: "Lol but you're always gorgeous Emma, regardless of trends." A third added: "You have to have a laugh! Good luck tonight."

... aaand now #CBB launch vibes 😜👊 half an hour warning folks! A post shared by Emma Willis (@emmawillisofficial) on Aug 1, 2017 at 12:35pm PDT

The TV presenter showcased another fun new hairstyle earlier in the month

Earlier in the month, Emma showed off another new hair look ahead of her Celebrity Big Brother presenting duties. The down-to-earth star made fans laugh once again after styling her hair in a volume heavy quiff, which caused one to liken her Cameron Diaz's character, Mary, in the hit film, There's Something About Mary. They wrote next to the image: "There's something about Emma."

Last month, meanwhile, Emma had fun playing around with her make-up, which left her husband, Matt Willis, "terrified." The mother-of-three shared a close-up photo of herself, showing half of her face enhanced with heavy eye make-up and a bold pink lipstick and the other half make-up free. "Face off…@mattjwillis is terrified of me right now..," she captioned the image.