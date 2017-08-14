Rochelle Humes' mum styles her hair - see the stunning results! Rochelle's mum came to visit and styled her daughter's hair in pretty milkmaid braids

Rochelle Humes enjoyed a spot of pampering over the weekend – by none other than her own mum, Roz Wiseman. The stunning singer took to her Instagram account on Sunday, where she told fans that she had asked her mum to braid her hair. In a short video, Rochelle can be seen turning her head to the side to showcase her pretty milkmaid braids. The ultra-feminine hair look suited the mother-of-two beautifully, and enhanced her enviable cheekbones, while at the same time drawing attention to her striking facial features.

Thanks Mum 🦄🌟 A post shared by R O C H E L L E H U M E S (@rochellehumes) on Aug 13, 2017 at 9:53am PDT

Rochelle Humes showcased her new hairstyle perfected by her mum

Alongside the video, Rochelle wrote: "When your Mum comes over to watch the kids and you make her braid your hair like you're 10 again." Shortly after uploading the clip online, fans began complimenting Rochelle's choice of hairstyle, "Looks so good," wrote one, while another said: "Love it, suits you." Meanwhile, Rochelle's friend, TV presenter Denise Van Outen, wrote: "I love your mum. Say hi from me xx." Last week, Rochelle had fun trying out another new hair look in an Instagram post that was captioned: "Diana ROCH." This time, the 28-year-old's hair was styled in volume-heavy curls.

Diana ROCH 〰➿🌀 A post shared by R O C H E L L E H U M E S (@rochellehumes) on Aug 7, 2017 at 9:38am PDT

Last week Rochelle looked stunning with volume-heavy curls

Rochelle, who is currently appearing on ITV's Lorraine where she has been giving her style advice during the show's fashion segment, recently celebrated five years of marriage to her husband, Marvin Humes. The loved-up couple marked the special occasion by posting loving tributes to each other on social media.

Back in 2012, Rochelle and Marvin said "I do" in a fairy tale wedding exclusively covered by HELLO! at Blenheim Palace. Rochelle said she was overcome with emotions on her big day, telling us: "It just hit me, what we were saying to each other. It was all so overwhelming, I couldn't stop myself from crying. I looked at Marvin and his eyes were glassy. I kept thinking he might go too, but he held it down."