Dannii Minogue debuts sensational new hair colour while in Sydney

Dannii Minogue has been experimenting with her hair colour – and it looks fantastic! The 45-year-old graced the red carpet at the Prix De Marie Claire Awards in Sydney on Tuesday, where she showcased an ultra-cool, ombre hair look, which transitioned from a rich, chocolate brown at the roots, to an auburn shade with sandy blonde tips. Dannii, who looked stylish in a white textured mini dress and patent black heels, wore her hair styled in a boho-inspired up-do, which had been preened to perfection by her hairstylist, Michael Brennan.

Dannii Minogue looked fabulous with ombre hair as she stepped out in Sydney on Tuesday

In terms of make-up, Dannii's make-up aritst, Vic Baron, applied a glowy base to enhance her complexion and added colour to her cheekbones with a sweep of rose-hued blusher. For her eyes, she opted for a bold, smoky look, which was complemented with a strong brow.

Recently, Dannii had been having fun experimenting with her hair. On Monday, the star took to Instagram to post a photo of her standing on a balcony in Sydney, with her hair a vibrant shade of pink. The photo, which was captioned: "Hello Sydney," was met with compliments from fans. "Loving your hair," one wrote, while another said: "Looking incredible." A third added: "Such cool hair."

Glam squad Makeup Vic Baron. Hair @michael_brennan @marieclaireau #marieclaire #prixdemarieclaire A post shared by danniiminogue (@danniiminogue) on Aug 15, 2017 at 12:46am PDT

Dannii with her hairstylist and make-up artist

Back in January, Dannii was announced as the face of L'Oréal Professional Australia. To mark the occasion, she switched her usual chocolate-hued hair to blonde for the first time in two decades. In July, meanwhile, Dannii rocked a candy-floss shade of pink in a promo photo for the global hair brand.

Hello Sydney A post shared by danniiminogue (@danniiminogue) on Aug 14, 2017 at 3:04am PDT

Dannii showcased another new hair look on Monday

Earlier in the month, it was revealed that Dannii will be joining Take That on their Australian tour in November. The X Factor UK judge posted a hilarious throwback picture of herself with the boyband – when there were five members – in honour of the announcement.

Speaking to Australian newspaper, Daily Telegraph, Dannii revealed she was excited to return to the stage. "I'll be going to cities around Australia where I've never performed my music with a live band before," she said. "I think pairing with Take That is perfect, I think we'd have a lot of fans who would have been listening to us at around the same time. We used to cross paths at TV shows in the UK all the time in the '90s, so it'll be nice to do something together after all this time."