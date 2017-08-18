Peter Andre's son Junior looks like Cristiano Ronaldo with his new haircut The singer shares his 12-year-old son Junior with his ex-wife

Peter Andre's son Junior is the double of Cristiano Ronaldo! The singer joked with fans that his 12-year-old son resembles the Real Madrid football player after having his hair cut and styled in a similar way. "Junior looking like @cristiano with his new hairstyle," Pete, 44, wrote on Instagram, alongside a crying laughing face emoji. "Thanks for the cut @mrmichaelandre1," he added.

The singer's brother Michael also uploaded photos of the finished results. "Nothin like givin My 'JJ' a little fade for being such a dude today...!" he wrote, treating fans to a closer look of the voluminous haircut. Pete's social media followers rushed to compliment Junior, although commenting that he was the spitting image of his dad and not the Portuguese sports star. "Chip off the old block... he's a handsome little dude," wrote one fan. "Awww he's growing up to be just like his daddy.. handsome young man... he's gonna be breaking hearts…" posted another. A third warned: "He's going to break some hearts."

Junior looking like @cristiano with his new hairstyle 😂 Thanks for the cut @mrmichaelandre1 A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre) on Aug 18, 2017 at 7:08am PDT

Pete shared a photo of his son Junior's new haircut

The proud dad is a father to four children: his son Junior and daughter Princess, ten, from his previous marriage to Katie Price, and Amelia, three, and eight-month-old Theo with his wife Emily MacDonagh. Pete regularly shares photos of his older children on Instagram, although he has openly admitted that his wife Emily, 28, doesn't always approve of photos of her youngsters being published online.

Nothin like givin My 'JJ' a little fade for being such a dude today...! 😜 A post shared by Michael Andre (@mrmichaelandre1) on Aug 17, 2017 at 3:10pm PDT

His brother Michael also posted photos of his nephew

Speaking to HELLO! Online earlier this year, Pete laughed: "But I can't help it! I'm a proud dad. If I think it's harmless, then I'll share it. But if I think, 'Oh is she going to get upset by it?' then I definitely check with her first. Most times she's ok and says, 'I guess you can't see their face.' And I've got to respect that, but I'm also a proud dad!"