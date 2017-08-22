Elle Fanning trades signature blonde hair for a new dark 'do – and looks totally different! The stunning actress has switched things up a bit in the hair department – and fans approve

Elle Fanning took a trip to the hair salon this week, and left with a completely new 'do. The 19-year-old actress decided to experiment with a new hair colour, transforming her signature blonde hair and opting for a new caramel-hued tone . As a brunette, Elle looks just as fabulous, and fans were quick to compliment her new look after celebrity hairstylist, Erin Ayanian Monroe, shared a photo of her with darker hair on Instagram, captioned: "It was such fun doing a makeup to harmonize with her darker hair." One fan wrote: "She looks so pretty with dark hair," while another asked: "How does she look amazing with ANY hair colour?" A third added: "Really stopped me in my tracks!"

STORY: Elle Fanning talks about the stresses behind her red carpet appearances

Elle Fanning as a brunette

In the photo, Elle's shoulder length hair was styled in loose waves and a centre parting, while her make-up complemented her darker tresses. Her large eyes were perfected with a bold wing using liquid eyeliner, which contrasted beautifully with a dusty pink eyeshadow on the lids of her eyes. A bold brow, rose-hued blusher and a semi-sheer gloss completed her stunning make-up look.

This isn’t the first time Elle has changed her hair colour. Last summer, she debuted candy floss pink hair on social media, sharing a striking close-up photo of her new rose-tinted locks, which were worn down in a sleek blow-dry style.

Dusty 🌹 hair: @justjenda A post shared by Elle Fanning (@ellefanning) on Jul 11, 2016 at 10:48pm PDT

The 19-year-old actress experimented with pink hair last summer

The Maleficent star also showed off her beauty credentials by rocking a matte pink lipstick that closely matched her new hair colour, and wore a white long-sleeved top to contrast the bold shade. "Dusty [rose emoji] hair: @justjenda," she simply captioned the snap, revealing that she had turned to celebrity hair colourist Jenda Alcorn to help create the look.

Back in 2012, meanwhile, Elle, then 13, memorably showcased a lovely auburn hair colour while portraying protagonist Ginger in the coming-of-age drama Ginger & Rosa.