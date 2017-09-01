Phillip Schofield gets suave new haircut ahead of This Morning return – see photo Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are returning to This Morning on Monday

Phillip Schofield is preparing to make his much-awaited return to This Morning, which can only mean one thing – time for a new haircut! The TV star looked groomed to perfection in a post shared on Snapchat, which showed Phillip, 55, showcasing a very suave look. "Ready for work on Monday," he captioned the selfie. The dad-of-two also shared a picture from the hairdressers, writing: "Back to work haircut time."

Phillip and his co-host Holly Willoughby will return to daytime presenting on Monday 4 September. The pair have enjoyed their respective summer holidays with their families abroad, but were reunited briefly in Portugal. Holly and Phil enjoyed a dinner out, where they were joined by fellow stars Peter Jones and Bradley Walsh. Phil has also been sharing various posts from the Algarve, showing fans some particularly hilarious photos of himself wearing a hi-vis jacket in the pool, in the car, in the kitchen and even in bed.

Phil showed off his new haircut on Snapchat

The father-of-two also shared a rare photo with his wife Stephanie of the couple dressed in white T-shirts and sunglasses as they drank wine. He captioned the sweet snap: "Me and my girl." Phil and Steph have been married since 1993 and have two daughters together: Molly, 24, and Ruby, 21.

The TV star returns to work on Monday

Over the summer it was also reported that Holly received a £200,000 pay rise to put her on the same salary as Phil. It's thought that the 36-year-old had been earning a third less that her fellow presenter; £400,000, in comparison to Phil's £600,000. The pay rise came as she and Phil negotiated their salaries for the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice. ITV bosses are said to have realised they couldn't pay the pair the same fee for the ice skating competition and not for their work together on This Morning.