Frankie Bridge is unrecognisable with platinum blonde pixie crop The Saturdays singer was on a night out with Binky Felstead

Frankie Bridge has gone for the chop! The Saturdays singer was virtually unrecognisable as she showed off her new hair on Instagram, giving fans a clear view of her platinum blonde pixie crop. Frankie looked super trendy with her short do, which was a far cry from her natural brunette shade. She posed at the Ivy Market Grill in Covent Garden, London wearing a military style jacket, black ripped jeans and a classic white tee.

"Had an amazing night last night with the awesome @thisismothership ladies and @revlon_uk... thanks girls! Give them a follow... #ootd #military #shorthair #flowers.... bit in love with this jacket," she wrote on Instagram. Frankie had left her two young boys at home as she enjoyed a night out with fellow mums including Binky Felstead. The former Made in Chelsea star welcomed her first child, daughter India, in June.

Frankie showed off her blonde hair on Instagram

Binky was her glamorous self on the night, wearing a black dress teamed with a cream blazer. The new mum showed no signs of sleepless nights as she took to Instagram to share a group photo with Frankie. "MY FIRST MUMMY EVENING. Loved meeting glorious mummies at @thisismothership event with @revlon_uk last night. Not only great company & food but the new Revlon products are perfect for mummies on the go! Thank you for having me xxx," she wrote.

Binky shows off flat stomach 10 weeks after giving birth

While Binky, 27, is a recent member of the mummy club, Frankie, 28, is the proud mum to two sons, Parker and Carter, with her husband Wayne Bridge. Last month Frankie uploaded a sweet photo of her sons wearing matching shorts and dinosaur shirts, in celebration of Carter's second birthday. "Happy birthday to my baby boy… who is definitely no longer a baby!?!? Just the funniest little soul," Frankie captioned the snapshot. "I'm a lucky lady with these two handsome boys."