Kim Kardashian debuts silver hair for New York Fashion Week The star was at Tom Ford's spring/summer 2018 presentation

Kim Kardashian has unveiled a bold new look in time for New York Fashion Week. The reality TV personality made a sartorial statement when she attended Tom Ford's spring/summer 2018 presentation at the Park Avenue Armory on Wednesday night, where she showed off her freshly dyed silver hair and rocked a skintight strapless black latex dress from LaQuan Smith.

The 36-year-old, who is reported be expecting a third child with husband Kanye West via a surrogate, also wore black high heeled sandals and smoky eye make-up. But all attention was on her shiny locks, with the new hue courtesy of hair stylist Chris Appleton.

"LOVING my new white silver-ish hair!!!" wrote Kim on her website earlier on Wednesday.

Perched on the front row at Ford's show, the star watched her half-sister Kendall Jenner walk the runway, as well as models Gigi Hadid and Joan Smalls. Also in attendance was Ciara, who made her first official appearance since welcoming daughter Sienna with her husband Russell Wilson in April. Ciara rocked a black Ford gown with high neckline, and wore her brunette locks poker straight.

Supermodel Cindy Crawford, who was joined by her husband Rande Gerber, took in the fashion while wearing a sleeveless silver sequinned gown and matching high heels. Julianne Moore sported one of Ford's black velvet ruched minidresses, and Chaka Khan made her mark by wearing a black suit and carrying a black and gold fan printed with her name.

In a sea of black dresses, model Doutzen Kroes stood out in a scarlet red gown with long sleeves and sheer panels, while British star Poppy Delevingne turned heads in a super-short black minidress with sweetheart neckline.

When it came to the men, Liev Schreiber looked handsome in a classic charcoal suit, and Cameron Dallas went for a cool forest green blazer and white shirt, which he paired with jeans and black loafers. Ansel Elgort had a fashion moment too, with the Baby Driver actor rocking one of Ford's blue and purple jacquard blazers and black suit trousers.