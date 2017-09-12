Pippa Middleton follows in Kate's footsteps with new short haircut The 34-year-old was spotted on in London with a shoulder-length bob

Pippa Middleton has gone for the chop! The 34-year-old was spotted debuting a new chic hairstyle during a bike ride in London, with her trademark long hair having been cut a good few inches into a shoulder-length bob. Pippa's shorter hair was styled in a sleek, straight 'do and a centre parting as she made her way through the city. Keeping it casual, she dressed in a checked shirt and pair of black skinny jeans, completing her look with white trainers and oversized shades.

Pippa Middleton looked stylish with her newly cropped hairstyle

Pippa may well have been inspired by Kate's new shorter hairdo, which the Duchess showcased back in July during Wimbledon. The mother-of-two looked sensational after cutting her hair a few inches shorter and dying it a rich chestnut brown hue, adding an extra bounce to her trademark loose waves.

It has been an exciting year for Pippa, who is set to become an auntie for the third time after the news of Kate's pregnancy was announced last week. Back in May, meanwhile, she tied the knot with James Matthews, in what was dubbed as "the wedding of the year".

Kate went for the chop back in July

Pippa and James exchanged vows in the socialite's hometown in Berkshire. Pippa's nephew and niece, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, had key roles as pageboy and bridesmaid, while big sister Kate added an extra-special touch to the day by drawing a beautiful illustration of St Mark's Church – where they got married – onto the order of service.

Following their wedding, Pippa and James enjoyed a month-long honeymoon to French Polynesia and Australia, and managed to fly under the radar most of the time. On the occasional sighting, fans were thrilled to catch a glimpse of Pippa's honeymoon wardrobe, which totalled almost £19,000 judging by the outfits she was spotted in.