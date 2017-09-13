Revealed: why Kate cuts her hair during pregnancy Hairstylist Paul Edmonds shares his top tips for pregnant women

The Duchess of Cambridge seems to make a subtle change to her appearance ahead of every pregnancy announcement. She likes to switch up her style and opt for a shorter haircut before the baby news is officially announced. This could be to detract attention away from her figure and growing bump, but it seems there is another reason behind her thinking.

Hairstylist Paul Edmonds has revealed his biggest tip for new mums or women who are expecting, which could explain Kate's decision. He recommends chopping off a few inches, saying: "To combat any potential thinning of the hair, I always like to advise my clients, who are expectant mums, to take the hair shorter and blunter to reduce the strain on the remaining hair.

"I like to create a maximum look for minimum care, blunt edged bobs softened with internal layers and those with longer layers are kept blunt. Once the baby is born these styles are often far more manageable, as we all know finding the time to even shower and style the hair is almost impossible!"

Paul also answered the age-old question of whether pregnant women should dye their hair. "Be careful colouring your hair in pregnancy and post pregnancy," he said. "Hormone changes can affect the porosity of hair and strength, which can do adverse things when colour peroxide are applied. Try and opt for an ammonia free hair colour alternative.

"If trying to achieve a rich dark shade like Kate, I would advise to switch to a semi-permanent colour rather than a permanent. Once breast feeding has finished clients are then advised to switch back to permanent. But again, time is always a factor with a newborn so perhaps experiment with a style like balayage which is easy to maintain but also keeps as much colour away from the scalp as possible."