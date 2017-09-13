Jamie Oliver reveals hilarious new hair look Jamie Oliver's hair needed a bit of TLC to cope with the windy weather conditions

Jamie Oliver and his TV crew were left a "bit worried" after the windy weather conditions threatened to cause mayhem. It wasn’t just the quality of filming that caused them concern, rather how the TV chef's hair would look on camera! In a series of funny videos posted on Jamie's Instagram stories, he is shown having his hair treated to by his make-up artist before stepping outside. The dad-of-five, who was with his team in Southend, told viewers: "So a bit worried today because it's very windy so the hair could be a brand issue."

Jamie Oliver was worried about the impact the weather condition would have on his hair

In another clip, Jamie was seen having his hair sprayed with hairspray to help cement it in place. He said: "The director is also worried. It is blowing at 50 mph at the end of Southend pier. Let's see how the hair copes." After stepping outside, Jamie's fears came to light, with the wind causing his hair to frantically blow around in the wind. "Not sure how we are going to cope with this today!" he told viewers, while pulling a funny face.

The TV chef showcased his big hair look after stepping outside in the wind

The popular TV chef is currently away from his family while filming, and is understandably missing them. Following his hair drama, Jamie delighted fans with a photo of his youngest son, one-year-old River, who was seen grinning while sitting in his stroller. "Miss you little one," he wrote underneath the image.

The doting dad also shared a sweet photo of youngest son River

And while Jamie is close to all his children, he recently revealed that he, like all dads, has a tendency to embarrass them – in particular his teenage daughter Poppy. Speaking to Ronan Keating and Harriet Scott on their Magic Radio Breakfast show, Jamie, 42, said: "My daughter, who's fifteen, sat me down the other day and she said… By the way we're known for having a really successful YouTube channel, globally. Right? But my daughter sat me down just to tell me how rubbish I was. 'You're doing it all wrong, you haven't got a clue what you're doing. You're talking to people in the wrong way.' She gave me some more tips and she's right!"