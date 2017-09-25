katie-holmes-hair

Katie Holmes leaves the salon with a new, volume-heavy hairstyle

The Dawson's Creek star revealed her new hair look on social media

by Hanna Fillingham

Katie Holmes' hair was the talking point among fans on Sunday evening after the actress revealed a new volume-heavy do. The 38-year-old took to her Instagram account to thank hairdresser DJ Quintero for working his magic on her hair, posting a photo of herself in the salon chair. In the black-and-white picture, Katie was dressed in a nautical-inspired striped shirt dress, with her brunette hair styled in retro-inspired waves. Fans were quick to compliment her new look, with one likening her to Jackie Kennedy. Another wrote: "You have thick, beautiful hair," while another added: "Thank God for the hair chair."

 

Love you @djquintero #hairchair ❤️

A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

Katie Holmes looked gorgeous with a volume-heavy hairstyle 

Throughout the years, Katie has enjoyed experimenting with her hair for both film roles and during red carpet appearances, with styles ranging from an ultra-cute pixie cut to honey-tipped layering. Nowadays, the mother-of-one is often seen styling her shoulder-length hair in loose curls.

Back in August, the star posted a throwback photo of her rocking a blunt fringe back in 2003, while on the film set of comedy-drama film Piece of April, in which she played the lead role of wayward April Burns. The photo showed Katie pouting at the camera while rocking a short, blunt fringe.

The actress recently posted a throwback photo of her with a blunt fringe 

Katie, who shares only daughter Suri Cruise with ex-husband Tom Cruise, is also renowned for her classic sense of style. Most recently, the actress turned heads during New York Fashion Week in a range of stylish ensembles. These included a silk mini dress adorned with lace, which she wore at the Lanyu show, and a classic LBD which she stepped out in to attend a screening of House of Z – a feature documentary on the life of fashion designer and her good friend, Zac Posen. The midi dress featured a V neck and cropped sleeves, and was teamed with black heels and a simple gold bangle to accessorise.

