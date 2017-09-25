Katie Holmes leaves the salon with a new, volume-heavy hairstyle The Dawson's Creek star revealed her new hair look on social media

Katie Holmes' hair was the talking point among fans on Sunday evening after the actress revealed a new volume-heavy do. The 38-year-old took to her Instagram account to thank hairdresser DJ Quintero for working his magic on her hair, posting a photo of herself in the salon chair. In the black-and-white picture, Katie was dressed in a nautical-inspired striped shirt dress, with her brunette hair styled in retro-inspired waves. Fans were quick to compliment her new look, with one likening her to Jackie Kennedy. Another wrote: "You have thick, beautiful hair," while another added: "Thank God for the hair chair."

Love you @djquintero #hairchair ❤️ A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Sep 24, 2017 at 5:29pm PDT

Katie Holmes looked gorgeous with a volume-heavy hairstyle

Throughout the years, Katie has enjoyed experimenting with her hair for both film roles and during red carpet appearances, with styles ranging from an ultra-cute pixie cut to honey-tipped layering. Nowadays, the mother-of-one is often seen styling her shoulder-length hair in loose curls.

Back in August, the star posted a throwback photo of her rocking a blunt fringe back in 2003, while on the film set of comedy-drama film Piece of April, in which she played the lead role of wayward April Burns. The photo showed Katie pouting at the camera while rocking a short, blunt fringe.

Thank you @pott28 for sending me this photo from the set of #piecesofapril not quite sure what I was doing in this photo. Lol. But loved making this movie :) A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Aug 14, 2017 at 5:34pm PDT

The actress recently posted a throwback photo of her with a blunt fringe

Katie, who shares only daughter Suri Cruise with ex-husband Tom Cruise, is also renowned for her classic sense of style. Most recently, the actress turned heads during New York Fashion Week in a range of stylish ensembles. These included a silk mini dress adorned with lace, which she wore at the Lanyu show, and a classic LBD which she stepped out in to attend a screening of House of Z – a feature documentary on the life of fashion designer and her good friend, Zac Posen. The midi dress featured a V neck and cropped sleeves, and was teamed with black heels and a simple gold bangle to accessorise.