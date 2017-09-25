Louise Redknapp looks unrecognisable with short hair The actress shared a photo of her in character as leading lady Sally Bowles in the musical production of Cabaret

Louise Redknapp looks gorgeous with short hair! The singer, who is currently touring the UK as leading lady Sally Bowles in a stage production of musical Cabaret, took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself in character. In the photo, Louise rocks a striking chocolate brown bob, which is styled in a side parting, framing her face beautifully. The mother-of-two is pictured taking a selfie in her dressing room, dressed in a lace mini dress teamed with leg-lengthening black stilettos.

A #sallybowles moment ❤️ xxx A post shared by Louise Redknapp (@louiseredknapp) on Sep 23, 2017 at 1:09pm PDT

Louise Redknapp looks amazing with a dark brown bob

The star, who is renowned for her trademark long, caramel-hued hair, received a mass of compliments from fans. One wrote: "Love your hair," while another said: "Wow extremely beautiful." A third added: "Looking glam and gorgeous." Other fans wondered why Louise's wedding ring had been removed, with one asking: "No wedding ring?"

Over the last few months, there has been continuing speculation about the state of her 19-year marriage to husband Jamie Redknapp. The couple tied the knot in June 1998, and are parents to two sons, Charley, 13, and eight-year-old Beau. Louise's friend Karen Clifton seemed to confirm over the summer that the couple had called it quits, although neither Louise or Jamie have confirmed or denied the rumours.

Family times !!!!! thank you guys for being there every step of the way love you ❤️x A post shared by Louise Redknapp (@louiseredknapp) on Sep 23, 2017 at 3:07pm PDT

Louise took to social media to thank her family for their support

Louise is starring in Cabaret alongside Will Young, who is reprising his Olivier-nominated performance as the Emcee. The production opened on 21 September at the New Wimbledon Theatre, and is currently travelling across the UK to cities including Blackpool, Cardiff, Leeds and Edinburgh, before closing in Brighton at the start of November.

On Sunday, Louise enjoyed spending some quality time with her mum and two brothers, posting a photo of them on social media to thank them for their continued support. "Family times !!!!! thank you guys for being there every step of the way love you x," she captioned the image.