Cara Delevingne reveals new brunette hair – see transformation The model-turned-actress looked showed off her new look in London

All eyes were on Cara Delevingne's freshly-dyed hair when she stepped out in London earlier in the week. The model-turned-actress has transformed her pixie cut hair from platinum blonde to a warm chocolate brown hue– and she looks fantastic! Cara's new look was first showcased at the signing of her new book, Mirror, Mirror, at the Waterstones picadilly in the capital. The 25-year-old's dark hair drew attention to her green eyes and trademark brows, and was complemented by a smoky eyeshadow, a bold outline of liner around her eyes and a semi-sheer gloss. As ever, Cara illustrated her fashion-forward style, dressing her slim figure in a blue studded dress by David Koma.

Cara Delevingne showcased her newly dyed pixie crop

After posting a photo of her hair on Instagram, Cara's fans were quick to compliment her new look. Taking to the comments section, one wrote: "Omg, she pulls that look off so well," while another said: "Love the hair." A third added: "Hair" accompanied by a love heart emoji.

Cara has been experimenting with her hair throughout the year

This isn’t the first time Cara has experimented with her hair colour this year. During Paris Fashion Week in March, the star revealed her platinum blonde hair for the first time, which was styled in a sleek, straight bob with a centre parting. Cara then nailed a buzz cut in May, which she has grown out to an ever-changing pixie cut.

GALLERY: Celebrity hair transformations 2017

Sean Nolan, Creative Team Colour Technician at HOB Salons, spoke to HELLO! Online about how to recreate Cara's gorgeous new look. He said: "If you’re thinking of following suit, it’s imperative you address the condition of your hair before the transformation, not after. Invest in salon conditioning treatments twice a week such as Olaplex, some high quality haircare products such as Wella System Professional."

" You also need to be aware that a good cut will often be necessary beforehand to safeguard condition and achieve a decent result, as damaged or dry ends will not survive drastic colour change."