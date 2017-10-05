Model Londone Myers thanks fans for support after sharing hair struggle In a clip, Londone showed how hairstylists appeared to be avoiding doing her hair

Londone Myers has thanked fans for support after exposing the struggles black models still face. The American model is quickly rising through the ranks of the fashion industry, having strutted her stuff on the catwalk for the likes of Louis Vuitton, Chloe and Dior during the recent Paris Fashion Week. But in a time-lapse video from an unnamed show uploaded to her Instagram account, Londone showed how hairstylists appeared to be avoiding doing her hair by focusing on other models, and claimed that she had been sent down the runway with "a linty busted afro".

As the post quickly racked up thousands of views, the rising star has taken the time to express gratitude to those who've praised her for speaking out on the issue.

"Thank you so much for all the love, passion, and, support from my community. I encourage my powerful working women not only be brave and speak out against the mistreatment they face within the industry - but to also help out and support the newer generation," she wrote on Wednesday. "I can't imagine what working would be like for us if Naomi (Campbell), Tyra (Banks), Bethann (Hardison), or even Iman were too scared about not getting shows to speak up. You were born without these shows and you will die without them. Do it for the girls after us and the ones looking up to us."

When it comes to her hair, Londone admitted that she found it very frustrating that she usually has to do her own tresses and added that other models of non-white backgrounds often have to do the same.

She also told Teen Vogue that it was particularly difficult to express her concerns at the time of the show as she doesn't speak French, and has urged industry leaders to consider employing a diverse range of hairstylists and make-up artists.

"Sometimes it really does feel like the industry just likes to categorise us by skin tone and make us feel like there is only room for one black model at a time," shared Londone. "We need to get rid of that mindset because there is room enough for all of us."