Emma Bunton looked as gorgeous as as ever during a shoot on Thursday, with her long, blonde hair having been preened to perfection in a sleek, straight do by her glam squad. The former Spice Girl's fans were quick to comment on just how fabulous it looked after she posted a photo of her in her dressing room on Instagram. "Your hair is looking epic at the moment," one wrote, while another said: "Such beautiful hair." A third added: "How can you be so gorgeous?"

Emma Bunton's hair looked stunning while she was on a secret shoot this week

In the photo, Emma was pictured admiring her reflection in the mirror, leaning on a counter covered in an assortment of make-up products and brushes. Emma's complexion had been given a lovely sun-kissed glow, while a sweep of bronzer highlighted the apples of her cheeks. A soft lilac powder eyeshadow was applied to her eyelids, and a stroke of liquid liner brought out her large blue eyes. A semi-sheer gloss completed her look.

The former Spice Girl looked great in a floral mini dress

Emma teased fans in a second photograph taken from location with the hashtag #itsthemostwonderfulltimeoftheyear, indicating it could be festive-themed. The mother-of-two looked fabulous in a floral print dress mini dress, which featured statement ruffled sleeves and a form-fitting bodice, enhancing her slim physique. A pair of black tights and leg-lengthening boots completed her look, which had been styled by Angie Smith – the celebrity stylist behind the likes of Holly Willoughby and Christine Lampard's effortless looks.

Last month, Emma had fun with fashion – and all for a very good cause – and was spotted wearing a Girl Power T-shirt in a photo with This Morning's Holly, who was also wearing the design. Their £28 T-shirts were by ethical fashion company F equal, with all proceeds from sales go to non-profit charity Worldreader, which helps girls in developing countries fight poverty through giving them an education.