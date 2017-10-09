Ariana Grande reveals dramatic hair transformation The singer has dyed her hair grey

Ariana Grande has swapped her brown hair for pale grey tresses. The 24-year-old has previously rocked ombre and red locks, but now she's taken things to a whole new lighter level by appearing to have had her hair bleached and tinted grey. Taking to Instagram on Sunday Ariana posted a photo of herself with a filter adding pink hearts around her head. While her hair appeared to have a pinky purple tint to it, the singer clarified in the picture caption, "btw (by the way) i (it's grey)".

Fans were quick to share their approval and praised the musician's pretty new appearance, with one writing, "I love this hair color," while another gushed, "GREY AND GORGEOUS". She also posted a group photo with friends showing off her light hair.

This isn't the first time the Side to Side hitmaker has showed off similar tresses; in 2015 Ariana wore a grey, silver-like wig for the music video to her song Focus.

For that project, she wore the hairpiece up in her signature ponytail, which she has previously spoken about and shared her surprise about its popularity with her followers.

"I had no idea that it was going to become, like, a thing," she laughed to website Byrdie. "It's how I like my hair. It's how I've always liked my hair. Picture me in fourth grade with a little half-up side-pony flopping around my head. I never expected it to become such a thing. This is what makes me comfortable, and I feel like there's a thousand different ways to do a ponytail. A million!"