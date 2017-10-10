Ruth Langsford reveals how she broke Strictly rule with blonde wig The Loose Women panellist was unrecognisable in her blonde wig

Ruth Langsford broke a minor rule after Strictly Come Dancing this week, by taking home her long blonde wig. The Loose Women panellist admitted that she loved her new hair so much, that she couldn't quite part with it after Saturday's show, in which she performed the rumba with dance partner Anton du Beke.

"You can't take anything," she told her fellow panellists, while showing them the wig. "I am just borrowing it. Because I love it so much. [It felt] amazing. I have never had long hair in my life. My hair is so fine. I grow it to about here [shoulder length]. I did swishing literally all day. I had the wig on from about 9 o'clock in the morning and the whole time I was doing a lot of [swishing]. But I realised when you eat you have to put your hair to one side. I loved it."

Ruth showed off her wig on Loose Women

It sounds like Ruth's husband Eamonn Holmes also approved of her Bond Girl transformation. "He loved it," she said, before cheekily adding: "I'm bringing a wig home every week! But I am bringing this one back Strictly. I promise! I was just being a bit forgetful, that's all." However, Ruth didn't quite receive the same reaction from her teenage son Jack. Admitting that he was embarrassed by his mum's sultry dance moves, the 57-year-old star told the panel: "My poor son! I said to him 'I just have to warn you, at the very start I have to be a bit, you know,' and he went 'Oh mum!'"

Ruth and Anton du Beke performed the rumba

On Saturday night's show, Ruth looked almost unrecognisable in the long, blonde wig, and stunned in a sequined blue gown, dancing her way into the next round of the competition. After the dance, which saw the duo receive a low score of just 15 points, Ruth admitted that she was disappointed as they went backstage to discuss their performance. She said: "I'm not coming out. I've got to laugh or I will cry again. So hard the rumba."

Luckily for Ruth, her family and friends have been rooting for her to do well, and have been regularly praising the TV presenter on social media. Before the show on Saturday, Eamonn told his Instagram followers: "She's been in tears this week, she has been frustrated. It's Diamonds are Forever, I don't know how long Ruthie will be in Strictly, probably not forever, but fingers crossed it all comes good for her tonight. Hope you are watching, hope you are voting!"