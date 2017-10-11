Geri Horner has transformed her hair – and fans love it! The former Spice Girl appears to have made a change to her hair in new photos

On Tuesday night, Geri Horner enjoyed a night out letting off some steam at a boxing-themed launch party in honour of Muhammad Ali, and after taking to her Instagram account to share photos from the night, fans were quick to observe something different about her hair. In the pictures, Geri appears to have dyed her auburn hair a shade lighter, as well as chopping in a slightly shorter wispy fringe. Unsurprisingly, her hair was a hit with followers, with one telling her: "You're hair colour is stunning," while another said: "LOVE the new haircut." A third added: "I love that exact hair colour and style Geri it is perfect."

Geri Horner's fan were quick to notice something different about her hair

Geri looked fantastic at the London event, dressing her slender frame in a £209 mini dress by French label Maje, and teaming it with a pair of knee-high boots. The 45-year-old was joined by fellow celebriites, including Pixie Lott, Oliver Cheshire, Gabby Logan, and Reggie Yates.

Geri also appears to have cut in a shorter side fringe

It's all change for Geri at the moment, with the star scoring an exciting new presenting gig. The mother-of-two is set to present the BBC's new Saturday night singing competition, All Together Now, alongside comedian Rob Beckett. The six-part show will air next year, with an insider telling The Sun: "We’re really excited to have Geri on board for the show. She’s a huge star who has done it all in the pop business. She’s going to be able to offer her advice and encouragement to singers as part of her role.

“Having been in the Spice Girls, there’s hardly anyone out there who can claim to have more experience.”

The show, which as been described as a "singing show with a twist" will see hopeful contestants take to the stage in the hope of winning the approval of 100 professional singers, who will stand up and join in with the song if they enjoy the performance.

