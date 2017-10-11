Fearne Cotton rocks grey hair look The TV presenter dressed up as Cruella de Vil on Celebrity Juice

Fearne Cotton certainly suits grey hair! The stylish TV presenter rocked a black and grey wig on Wednesday night's Halloween special of Celebrity Juice, which saw her dress up as Cruella de Vil. In a photo shared on Instagram, Fearne looked almost unrecognisable, and very much like the iconic villain, dressed in a black and white fur coat while holding onto a long cigarette.

Fearne Cotton as Cruella de Vil - complete with grey hair

Fearne also posted a close-up photograph of herself to showcase her bold make-up. Faux dark eyebrows, a bold blue eyeshadow and false eyelashes had been applied, while a vibrant red lipstick completed her look.

Clearly pleased with the results, Fearne captioned the photo: "Me in 40 years I hope." Fans were quick to compliment her look, with one writing: "Oh this is amazing, this should be your every day look, No really!" Another said: "This is a great look." A third added: "Everything about this is amazing."

The TV host in her costume ahead of Celebrity Juice's Halloween special

Fearne's best friend and co-presenter Holly Willoughby was also dressed up for the show, opting to go as a zombie Wonder Woman. Holly too had transformed her hair colour, switching her trademark blonde locks for a brunette wig. Her slim figure was dressed in a metallic red, gold and blue mini dress, while her toned legs were elongated with a pair of knee-high red heel boots.

Holly Willoughby dressed up as Wonder Woman

Holly's make-up was rather spectacular too. The mother-of-three made a glamorous zombie, mixing bloodied scars across her face with rainbow metallic eyeshadow. A close-up of her look saw her eyes outlined with a bold black liner and her lids dusted with pink and blue glitter.

