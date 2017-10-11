fearne-cotton-grey-hair

Fearne Cotton rocks grey hair look

The TV presenter dressed up as Cruella de Vil on Celebrity Juice

by Hanna Fillingham

Fearne Cotton certainly suits grey hair! The stylish TV presenter rocked a black and grey wig on Wednesday night's Halloween special of Celebrity Juice, which saw her dress up as Cruella de Vil. In a photo shared on Instagram, Fearne looked almost unrecognisable, and very much like the iconic villain, dressed in a black and white fur coat while holding onto a long cigarette. 

fearne-cotton-hair-transformation

Fearne Cotton as Cruella de Vil - complete with grey hair

Fearne also posted a close-up photograph of herself to showcase her bold make-up. Faux dark eyebrows, a bold blue eyeshadow and false eyelashes had been applied, while a vibrant red lipstick completed her look.

Clearly pleased with the results, Fearne captioned the photo: "Me in 40 years I hope." Fans were quick to compliment her look, with one writing: "Oh this is amazing, this should be your every day look, No really!" Another said: "This is a great look." A third added: "Everything about this is amazing."

fearne-cotton-grey-hair-instagram

The TV host in her costume ahead of Celebrity Juice's Halloween special

Fearne's best friend and co-presenter Holly Willoughby was also dressed up for the show, opting to go as a zombie Wonder Woman. Holly too had transformed her hair colour, switching her trademark blonde locks for a brunette wig. Her slim figure was dressed in a metallic red, gold and blue mini dress, while her toned legs were elongated with a pair of knee-high red heel boots. 

holly-willoughby-wonder-woman-costume

Holly Willoughby dressed up as Wonder Woman 

Holly's make-up was rather spectacular too. The mother-of-three made a glamorous zombie, mixing bloodied scars across her face with rainbow metallic eyeshadow. A close-up of her look saw her eyes outlined with a bold black liner and her lids dusted with pink and blue glitter.

