Remember Emmerdale's Donna Windsor? Actress looks unrecoginsable now Verity Rushworth has gone blonde for her West End role in Kinky Boots

Emmerdale fans were left devastated when Donna Windsor fell to her death back in 2014, and since leaving the show, actress Verity Rushworth has gone on to enjoy a successful career on the stage. She is currently starring in the West End production of Kinky Boots, and the natural brunette looks almost unrecognisable as a blonde! Verity plays the comedic role of factory worker Lauren alongside lead actor David Hunter, who stars as Charlie Price in the hit-show. And her new hair colour for the role has gone down a treat with fans, who took to Instagram to comment on a new photo of the star. "Love the hair," while another said: "Looking good girl."

Emmerdale actress Verity Rushworth is now blonde

Verity made her first appearance as Donna Windsor in 1998, taking over the role from Sophie Jeffery. After leaving the show in 2009, the actress returned to the ITV soap for a short stint, which saw her character arrive back in the village with her young daughter, April.

Verity played Donna Windsor in Emmerdale

It was revealed that Donna was terminally ill with cancer, and the mother-of-one tragically committed suicide by throwing herself and Gary North off the roof of a car park. Prior to her death, Donna had fallen in love with Ross Barton, and her death had a huge impact on the devestated character.

Verity left Emmerdale for a career on the stage

Since leaving the ITV soap, Verity has appeared on stage in shows including Hairspray, Chicago and Annie, and took over the role of Maria from Connie Fisher in The Sound of Music back in 2011. She also welcomed her first child with husband Dominic Shaw in 2016, a daughter named Amelie Iris.

