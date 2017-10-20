Katie Holmes has cut her hair short - and looks unrecognisable! The Dawson's Creek actress looked unrecognisable with a pixie hair do

Katie Holmes, 38, looked unrecognisable when she stepped out at LAX airport on Friday, showcasing a completely new do. The Dawson's Creek actress, who is known for her shoulder-length hairstyle, looked different with a pixie cut hairstyle. Katie sported her chic new hair with a large hat and aviator sunglasses, and looked cool with a black-and-white striped T-shirt, stone-wash jeans, red moccasins and an oversized black bag.

Throughout the years, Katie has enjoyed experimenting with her hair for both film roles and during red carpet appearances, with styles ranging from a blunt fringe to honey-tipped layering. Katie is also renowned for her effortless sense of style, and recently turned heads during New York Fashion Week in a range of striking ensembles.

Katie Holmes looked chic with a pixie haircut (Splash)

These included a silk mini dress adorned with lace, which she wore at the Lanyu show, and a classic LBD which she stepped out in to attend a screening of House of Z – a feature documentary on the life of fashion designer and her good friend, Zac Posen. The midi dress featured a V neck and cropped sleeves, and was teamed with black heels and a simple gold bangle to accessorise.

It also seems that Katie's 11-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, is following in her mum's stylish footsteps. The little girl, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise, was recently photographed with her mum in a polka dot dress and oversized sunglasses, completing her look with a large bow in her hair. Suri also has great taste in shoes, and was the envy of Katie's fans after she was pictured modelling a pair of gold slippers adorned with a large bow.

Thank you @pott28 for sending me this photo from the set of #piecesofapril not quite sure what I was doing in this photo. Lol. But loved making this movie :) A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Aug 14, 2017 at 5:34pm PDT

Katie often experiments with different hairstyles

The actress recently told Modern Luxury of her relationship with her daughter: "When I'm not on set, I'm being a mum. I'm doing mum stuff.” She added: "When I go to an event, I leave at 10 pm because it’s really important to me to be a mum that is dependable." Katie explained: "I think the most important thing in my life is giving my child the childhood I want her to have. That comes first. That dictates where I work and when I work because it’s my main job right now.''