Katie Holmes steps out with a very dramatic new haircut The actress has had the chop for an upcoming film role

Katie Holmes turned heads in New York on Tuesday as she unveiled a dramatic new haircut. The 38-year-old actress looked stunning as she debuted a cute pixie crop while making an appearance at the FAO Schwarz pop up store in the city. It is Katie's most striking hair style change in ten years, and the super short cut perfectly suited the star, enhancing her pretty facial features. Speaking to People at the event, the mum-of-one revealed she went for the chop for an upcoming film role. "I'm getting ready to play a woman in a movie called The Doorman," she shared. "She's an ex-Marine and she's a warrior. I'm excited. I'm training. I'm sore!"

Katie Holmes debuted a super-short pixie cut at an event in New York

Katie – who shares 11-year-old daughter Suri Cruise with ex-husband Tom Cruise – turned to celebrity stylist DJ Quintero to complete her transformation, and he said they had worked together to find a balance between "something feminine but kickass". "She really wanted it to move on camera so it was actually like three haircuts. We did it over the weekend and it kind of got shorter and shorter and shorter," he explained, before adding: "She's working really hard. Her body looks incredible."

The actress was first spotted sporting shorter tresses last week as she boarded a flight from John F Kennedy airport. It's not the first time she has had her hair cut into a pixie crop; Katie wore a similar style back in 2008.

The elfin crop perfectly suited the petite actress

Over the course of her career, Katie has enjoyed experimenting with her hair for both film roles and red carpet appearances. She is also lauded for her effortless sense of style – something she seems to have passed on to her only child. Katie recently opened up about her close relationship with Suri, telling Modern Luxury: "When I'm not on set, I'm being a mum. I'm doing mum stuff. When I go to an event, I leave at 10 pm because it’s really important to me to be a mum that is dependable .I think the most important thing in my life is giving my child the childhood I want her to have. That comes first. That dictates where I work and when I work because it’s my main job right now.''

