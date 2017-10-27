Alexander Skarsgard unveils new bold look! See pictures The True Blood star has undergone a bald transformation!

Known for his chiselled jawline and handsome good looks, Alexander Skarsgard surprised fans when he unveiled a bold new look on Thursday night. The True Blood star, 41, stepped out with his freshly-shaved head as he walked the red carpet at a glamourous Louis Vuitton event in New York. Still looking every inch the heartthrob in his open-necked shirt and grey two-piece suit, Alexander happily posed for pictures whilst showing off his transformation. Although not yet confirmed, it seems like that the big change is for an upcoming acting role. The Hollywood hunk is currently filming The Hummingbird Project alongside Jesse Eisenberg and Salma Hayek.

Alexander Skarsgard showed off his shaved head in New York on Thursday

Last year, Alexander set pulses racing when he played the lead role in The Legend of Tarzan. Throughout the film, the actor showed off his muscular physique - something he had to work very hard to achieve. Speaking about his dramatic transformation, Alexander said he didn't want to "look like a bodybuilder" in the role, telling Men's Health: "I wanted to get bigger than I was. But I didn't want to look like a bodybuilder. It was important that every single fibre and every muscle was there for a reason. In the wild, everything has a purpose, otherwise nature gets rid of it."

The True Blood star has undergone quite the bald transformation!

Alexander has previously insisted he always puts his work ethic above his appearance. "I think if vanity becomes a part of who you are as an actor…it's important that you let yourself be true to the character," he told E! News. "If you're vain and you're like, 'Oh my fans won't like it if I'm a little chubby or if I'm pale or if I look older than I really am,' I'm not doing my job then. I'm an actor, not a sex symbol."