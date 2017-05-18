Lisa Riley reveals she's had surgical breast enhancement The Loose Women panellist recently underwent surgery to remove excess skin following 11 stone weight loss

Loose Women panellist Lisa Riley surprised viewers after she revealed she underwent surgery on her breasts. The 40-year-old, who currently stars in gritty BBC drama Three Girls, recently undertook an operation to remove the excess skin after losing 11 stone. During Thursday's episode of the ITV daytime show, Lisa hinted that she had breast enlargement, telling her co-stars: "Mine's been digitally enhanced."

Elaborating further, she added: "They're still a little bit swollen so they're bigger than they're going to be." Although Lisa didn't go into specifics, the TV star did note that she's didn't have traditional silicone implants and instead went for a natural alternative. She added: "After my op, you're not allowed to shower for 11 days. I got in the shower thinking, 'heaven'. I've got nothing to lift up, they're just there… They (surgeon) said there was a 75 per cent chance of losing feeling in the areola, but not for me. I have full feeling. Everything that dangled is not dangling anymore."

First day back to work after my surgery....feeling stronger and stronger every single day!!! And BEYOND happy with the results!!!!👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 A post shared by Lisa Riley (@lisajaneriley) on May 16, 2017 at 5:33am PDT

Over the past few months, Lisa has been documenting her incredible weight loss journey with followers and has shared various pictures of her slimmer physique. On Tuesday, the actress uploaded a snap of herself dressed in a 'Ladies First' motivational sweatshirt, and in the caption she wrote: "First day back to work after my surgery....feeling stronger and stronger every single day!!! And BEYOND happy with the results!!!!"

After being left with excess skin as a result, Lisa took the brave decision to go under the knife back in March, and is about to have a second round of cosmetic surgery in three months' time, which will take her down to a size 10. The TV host has been following a strict diet to keep her trim new figure. Revealing her eating regime on the show, she previously said: "I don't believe in fad diets, even though I have tried them before. I have no food after 6.30pm."