Davina McCall's abs look incredibly toned in new gym selfie – see it here! Davina McCall looked amazing in her latest Instagram fitness post

Davina McCall showed how hard she works out in a new selfie! Sharing the snap with her 585 thousand followers, the TV presenter looked healthy and happy while wearing a bright pink sports bra and grey jogging bottoms. She captioned the snap: "Half way thru .... this morning I was on 'go slow' anything to avoid starting. Already feeling miles better... if u are finding it hard to get going... go and listen to a BANGER... really loud!!! #motivation #fitness #homeworkout #30dayfatburn."

Davina posted a selfie to Instagram

Davina's fans were quick to praise her amazing toned abs, with one writing: "Love you @davinamccall you are amazing, so fit and absolutely gorgeous... you're the best." Another fan revealed how Davina had inspired her, adding: "I had planned to go for a run this morning but made every excuse in my head not to go!! Read your post and it motivated me to go, ran 11.5k felt great afterwards - thank you!"

Davina regularly shares posts about fitness

The star recently opened up about turning 50, telling Good Housekeeping: "There are lots of things that I am beginning to enjoy and realise are okay. I genuinely care a lot less about what people think of me. As you grow older, I think you've earned the right to wear something that might divide people. I want to take risks!" She added: "When you're not feeling very sure of yourself, the temptation is to shy away and not be seen or heard. But you shouldn't be embarrassed to put yourself forward for things. I am annoyingly enthusiastic and a bit like Marmite – you either love me or hate me. So it's about putting yourself out there. That's frightening, as you may think you'll get rejected or laughed at. But if you are, you've got to brush it off."