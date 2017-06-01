Water retention: Everything you need to know Find out the causes of water retention and how to get rid of it using five simple, natural methods...

Water retention occurs when excess fluid builds up in the body, causing swelling in the hands, feet, ankles and legs. It's far from pleasant and it can leave you feeling sluggish, bloated and rather frustrated.

Water retention can happen for several reasons, including a reaction to hot weather - the body is less efficient at removing fluid in the summer months - pregnancy, dietary deficiencies or a high salt intake. It can, however, indicate a medical problem, so if you've noticed sudden or severe swelling, seek medical attention immediately.

If there are no suspected underlying health conditions, it's possible to reduce the effects of water retention with a few simple methods...

1. Consume less salt. A high salt intake is a major cause of water retention because sodium binds to water in the body and helps maintain the balance of fluids inside and outside of the cells. Cut high sodium and processed foods out of your diet.

2. Drink more water. Despite common thinking, water retention comes from a lack of water - your body doesn't know when it will get more water so it retains the water it has. So to help your kidneys flush out excess fluid, drink lots of water.

3. Exercise. Exercise can prove very useful in getting rid of excess fluids. Participate in activities like biking, running, walking and aerobics to help flush out excess sodium from your body in the form of sweat.

Bananas are a great source of potassium - a mineral helpful for combatting water retention

4. Incorporate more potassium into your diet. Potassium is a mineral that is crucial for regulating fluid levels in the body. Many people get too little potassium and too much sodium, leading to water retention, so eat plenty of fruits and vegetables rich in the mineral, such as bananas, avocados, potatoes and oranges.

5. Cut back on dehydrating drinks. Try to eliminate caffeine-rich drinks like coffee and tea, and alcohol as they all serve to dehydrate the body, leading to further water retention.

