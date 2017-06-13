Davina McCall, 49, showcases incredible figure during gym session The TV presenter posted a photo of her toned abs on Instagram

Davina McCall looked sensational in a new gym selfie posted on Instagram on Tuesday. The TV presenter flaunted her toned figure while sporting a vibrant hot pink crop top and teeny pair of shorts. Along with an impressive six pack, the 49-year-old's slender sun-kissed limbs were also in the body-confident shot. Posting the photo, she wrote: "Half way thru @popcyclestudio !! Half an hour of barre now."

The former Big Brother host was met with a swarm of compliments, with one writing: "Strong and stunning," while another said: "Wow, you put me to shame." A third joked: "Not bad for a working mum."

Davina McCall showcased her impressive abs in a gym selfie

A fan of keeping fit, Davina has released 13 workout DVDs, and regularly shares photos of her participating in rigorous exercise regimes on social media, which includes working out on the trampoline in the garden, spinning and cycling.

Davina regularly shares fitness photos with fans on her Instagram account

But like the rest of us, Davina allows herself to have treats now and then. Speaking to Fit and Well magazine, Davina said: "Last summer, we'd had an amazing time away with the children and I got back and thought my jeans felt a bit tight. I'd put on 6lb in two months. The weight always goes on my bum and my thighs. All I could think was I had to get into the dress for This Time Next Year and look exactly the same as I had done a year ago."

Davina has previously admitted that she has an "attitude of gratitude". She recently told Best magazine: "I live by the motto 'an attitude of gratitude'. Some people might look at me and think 'Oh that's easy for you', but it doesn't have to be about the hot husband or the lovely kids."