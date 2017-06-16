Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha reveals her teeth are falling out The Loose Women presenter has already lost a tooth as a result of grinding her jaw

Nadia Sawalha has revealed that she has lost a tooth through grinding her jaw during her sleep. The Loose Women presenter told the panel on Thursday’s show: "I grind my teeth so badly, front and back and to the side." The 52-year-old then revealed the extreme measures she has to go to in order to prevent more of her teeth falling out. "I have to have botox injected into the muscle, otherwise I have already lost one tooth through grinding and I could potentially lose all my teeth." Jane Moore then asked how often she gets the procedure done, to which she replied: "About every six months, but it doesn’t stop it."

Nadia told the panel on Loose Women that she could lose all her teeth

Nadia’s admission followed the news that Demi Moore, 54, has lost two teeth due to stress. The Hollywood actress confirmed to Page Six that they fell out over the course of 12 months: "They happened a year apart, but the fact remains I sheared off both my front teeth," she explained. "Thank god for modern dentistry. Without it, I wouldn't be smiling on the red carpet."

STORY: Demi Moore reveals she has lost her two front teeth due to stress

Back in May, Nadia told fans in an emotional video that her hair is balding

Last month, Nadia posted an emotional video on Facebook, where she told viewers that she has balding patches after going through the perimenopause – the phase which occurs before ovulation stops. Nadia filmed the clip to talk about one of her favourite hair products, but quickly became upset as she bravely discussed her hair loss.

Running her fingers through her hairline, Nadia said: "People always say my hair is so thick and amazing. This is where it is balding. I'm losing it all over. It sounds awful saying it as people lose all of their hair to alopecia or cancer treatment but it doesn't make it any easier, the fact I'm losing my hair." The TV star started to cry as she spoke about being the carrier of the bald gene. She said: "I went to the top hair guy, a specialist, who said to me that I have the balding gene.”