Frankie Bridge joins husband Wayne for challenging workout routine: see video The Saturdays star shared a video of their fitness routine on Instagram

The couple that trains together, stays together! Frankie Bridge and her husband Wayne have been putting the theory to the test by completing a series of gruelling workouts together over the weekend. The pair have been working out at the boutique gym The 225 Club in Cobham, Surrey, with Frankie taking to Instagram to share their fitness routine with her 865,000 followers.

STORY: Frankie and Wayne Bridge join friends at Soho Farmhouse

The impressive short clip shows how Wayne has been using his own body weight and strength to support Frankie, with The Saturdays star seen planking on her husband's back while he does a number of press ups. In another snippet the former England footballer holds a plank while Frankie stands on his back and squats.

Getting experimental and having some fun... well probably a lot more fun for me and @225freddie @the225club 😂 poor @waynebridge03 #couple #training #funtimes A post shared by Frankie Bridge (@francescabridge) on Jun 18, 2017 at 5:06am PDT

Frankie Bridge and husband Wayne have been working out together

The couple appear to be enjoying their challenging routine, although Frankie admitted she may find it more fun than Wayne. Captioning the video, she wrote: "Getting experimental and having some fun… well probably a lot more fun for me and @225freddie @the225club poor @waynebridge03 #couple #training #funtimes."

STORY: Frankie Bridge twins with her sons in sweet family photo

It is not the first time Frankie has showed off her workout routine with fans; in another video posted in May, Wayne can be seen supporting his wife while she does sit ups, giving her a kiss on the lips after every sit up. "I always find it's good to have an incentive during my workouts!" she jokingly captioned the clip.

Frankie said it was an "incentive" to exercise with her husband

Frankie recently opened up about her healthy diet and fitness routine in an interview with Cosmopolitan, and said she has noticed a difference in her physique since she started weight training earlier this year. "Up until the new year I was doing pilates and boxing throughout the week, whereas now I've started weight training. A lot of people I knew did it and I've heard a lot about it burning fat and being good for toning, so I've started doing that with a new trainer. I really like it," the mum-of-two explained. "My bum and my legs just weren't changing before I started weight training, but now I have noticed a difference quite quickly."

See the latest health and fitness features here.