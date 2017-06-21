Holly Willoughby's weight loss exercise revealed Fans have been quick to comment on Holly's svelte new figure

Holly Willoughby's weight loss has been a big talking point amongst fans in recent weeks. The This Morning star, 36, has been showing off her svelte new figure on social media, her toned tummy and trim waist prompting a great deal of discussion amongst her followers, who are desperate to know how she has achieved her incredible results. It has now been revealed that Holly uses Pilates to strengthen her core and hone her slender physique.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Holly Willoughby's recent weight loss has become a big talking point amongst her fans

Holly first started Pilates after welcoming her second child, daughter Belle, in 2012. She embarked on weekly sessions at her home with fitness guru Lynne Robinson, the director of London-based Body Control Pilates. Lynne told the Sun: "I worked with Holly for several months, teaching her privately at her home once a week. Holly had postnatal matt work classes which concentrated on strengthening and toning her core." She added: "The exercises help trim the waist and flatten the stomach."

Mum-of-three Holly has always refused to comment on her diet or weight loss secrets because she has interviewed so many people who have battled eating disorders. In a candid interview with Prima magazine, she said: "I don't want to encourage eating disorders. I try not to focus too much on my appearance. As long as I'm healthy, that's good enough for me.

The star started Pilates after welcoming her daughter Belle in 2012

STORY: Holly Willoughby shows off tanned and toned legs in tiny shorts

"I'm quite active and I try not to let the way I look be the main focus because it's not the important thing. I actually avoid talking about my diet and exercise regime because I have interviewed so many people affected by eating disorders. I know what some people in chat rooms can really fixate on other people's diets."