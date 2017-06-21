Run your way to a body like Victoria Beckham

While she used to show her slim frame off in revealing outfits as part of the Spice Girls, these days Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice, keeps her enviable figure under wraps in high end designer clothes – but we can still see her great figure. Victoria recently revealed to Vogue Nederland how much time she spends working out, sharing, "I go for a three mile run every morning and I work out for an hour with a personal trainer, which gives me just enough time to get to the kitchen to puree Romeo's avocados."

Running has always been the exercise of choice for the popstar-turned-fashion designer, though she previously admitted that after the birth of her daughter in 2011 she became "obsessed" with the sport. These days, Victoria has the running regime in place. Running can be enjoyed either at the gym or in the great outdoors and all you really need is a good pair of running shoes, which can be purchased at leading sport stores. Proper footwear is necessary to avoid injury and blister, and light running shoes will also enable you to get more out of your workout.

Victoria Beckham said she runs three miles every morning

Running has lots of health benefits, from helping you shed weight to stopping stress in its tracks. But that's not all; it's also been found that frequent runners could reap the benefits in the bedroom. According to a 2015 study by sports company Brooks, 35 per cent of Americans noticed their running performance improved if they'd enjoyed some action with their partner. And 41 per cent jumped off the treadmill and straight into bed, claiming running made them feel frisky – thank the endorphins for that!

Running can also boost brain power, with previous research discovering training for a marathon could work out your brain as much as your body. And a past study found that even a short run and a slow pace can dramatically decrease your chance of heart disease. So what are you waiting for? Lace up those running shoes and jog on for better all round health and wellbeing.

